L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|
|Bride 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|00x
|—
|3
E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,6-8
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pruitt
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez W,3-4
|5
|
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Wantz H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Herget H,2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).
