L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 3 7 2 Bride 3b 4 1 0 0 Fletcher ss-2b 4 1 1 1 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 2 1 Rengifo 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 Ward rf 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 3 0 Walsh 1b 2 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 Adell lf 3 1 1 0 Garcia 1b 2 0 0 0 Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 Brown ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin 3b 3 0 1 1 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Bolt ph 1 0 0 0

Oakland 000 010 000 — 1 Los Angeles 110 100 00x — 3

E_Bride (3), Andrus (9). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Andrus (23), Murphy (25), Walsh (18), Ohtani (17). HR_Fletcher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,6-8 6 6 3 2 2 4 Snead 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pruitt 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Suarez W,3-4 5 5 1 0 2 5 Wantz H,2 1 2 0 0 1 1 Herget H,2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Quijada S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Suarez (Laureano). WP_Wantz.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:33. A_22,920 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.