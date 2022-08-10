L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
5
6
5
2
11
Fletcher 2b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.234
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|6
|5
|2
|11
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Ward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Duggar lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|c-Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|7
|4
|5
|7
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.216
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Allen 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|b-Bolt ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Stevenson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000
|101_5
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|300
|100_4
|7
|1
a-lined out for Machín in the 7th. b-grounded out for Allen in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Gosselin in the 10th.
E_Machín (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 8. 2B_Sierra (1), Kemp 2 (19), Laureano (17). HR_Rengifo (7), off Moll. RBIs_Rengifo 3 (27), Sierra 2 (2), Kemp 3 (25), Laureano (28). SB_Sierra 2 (4), Walsh (2). CS_Laureano (5), Sierra (1). S_Stevenson.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Duggar 2); Oakland 6 (Murphy 2, Vogt 2, Andrus, Stevenson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 2 for 17.
Runners moved up_Rengifo, Brown 2, Bolt. GIDP_Murphy, Brown.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Gosselin; Rengifo, Stassi, Gosselin).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|71
|2.70
|Loup, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.32
|Wantz, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|14
|3.41
|Chavez, BS, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.23
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Barria, W, 2-2
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|38
|2.52
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|72
|2.30
|Moll
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.02
|Acevedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.04
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.31
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.86
|Jiménez
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|30
|3.77
|Pruitt, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.68
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Chavez 3-3, Moll 2-2, Acevedo 1-0. IBB_off Jiménez (Walsh), off Jiménez (Ohtani). HBP_Loup (Laureano). WP_Moll.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:45. A_8,268 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.