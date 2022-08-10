Trending:
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 1:16 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 6 5 2 11
Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .256
Rengifo 3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .269
Ward rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Duggar lf 2 2 0 0 0 1 .190
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Sierra cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .214
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .109
c-Walsh ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .177
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 7 4 5 7
Kemp lf-2b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .216
Laureano rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .225
Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .238
Murphy dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Vogt c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .152
Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Pinder ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Allen 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .206
b-Bolt ph-lf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .198
Stevenson cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Los Angeles 000 003 000 101_5 6 0
Oakland 000 000 300 100_4 7 1

a-lined out for Machín in the 7th. b-grounded out for Allen in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Gosselin in the 10th.

E_Machín (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 8. 2B_Sierra (1), Kemp 2 (19), Laureano (17). HR_Rengifo (7), off Moll. RBIs_Rengifo 3 (27), Sierra 2 (2), Kemp 3 (25), Laureano (28). SB_Sierra 2 (4), Walsh (2). CS_Laureano (5), Sierra (1). S_Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Duggar 2); Oakland 6 (Murphy 2, Vogt 2, Andrus, Stevenson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Oakland 2 for 17.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, Brown 2, Bolt. GIDP_Murphy, Brown.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Gosselin; Rengifo, Stassi, Gosselin).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint 5 2 0 0 2 6 71 2.70
Loup, H, 13 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.32
Wantz, H, 3 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 14 3.41
Chavez, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 16 6.23
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
Barria, W, 2-2 3 1 1 0 0 1 38 2.52
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sears 5 1-3 3 2 2 0 3 72 2.30
Moll 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.02
Acevedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.04
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.31
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.86
Jiménez 2 1 1 0 2 4 30 3.77
Pruitt, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0 9 4.68

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-0, Chavez 3-3, Moll 2-2, Acevedo 1-0. IBB_off Jiménez (Walsh), off Jiménez (Ohtani). HBP_Loup (Laureano). WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:45. A_8,268 (46,847).

