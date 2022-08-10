L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

Los Angeles
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|7
|4
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Duggar lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Pinder ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000
|101
|—
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
E_Machín (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 8. 2B_Sierra (1), Kemp 2 (19), Laureano (17). HR_Rengifo (7). SB_Sierra 2 (4), Walsh (2). S_Stevenson (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toussaint
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Loup H,13
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wantz H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Chavez BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barria W,2-2
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sears
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Moll
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Pruitt L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Loup (Laureano). WP_Moll.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:45. A_8,268 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.