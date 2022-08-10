Trending:
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 1:16 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 5 6 5 Totals 38 4 7 4
Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 0 Kemp lf-2b 4 0 2 3
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Laureano rf 4 0 3 1
Rengifo 3b 5 1 1 3 Brown 1b 4 0 1 0
Ward rf 5 0 0 0 Murphy dh 5 0 0 0
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 1 0 0
Duggar lf 2 2 0 0 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0
Sierra cf 5 0 2 2 Pinder ph-3b 3 0 0 0
Gosselin 1b 3 0 0 0 Allen 2b 2 1 0 0
Walsh ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Bolt ph-lf 2 1 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 Stevenson cf 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 003 000 101 5
Oakland 000 000 300 100 4

E_Machín (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 8. 2B_Sierra (1), Kemp 2 (19), Laureano (17). HR_Rengifo (7). SB_Sierra 2 (4), Walsh (2). S_Stevenson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Toussaint 5 2 0 0 2 6
Loup H,13 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Wantz H,3 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
Chavez BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barria W,2-2 3 1 1 0 0 1
Oakland
Sears 5 1-3 3 2 2 0 3
Moll 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Acevedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez 2 1 1 0 2 4
Pruitt L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_Loup (Laureano). WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:45. A_8,268 (46,847).

Top Stories