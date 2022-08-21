Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 12:07 am
< a min read
      

Miami

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks...

READ MORE

Miami Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 39 10 16 9
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 2 2 1
Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 3 2 1 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 3 0
Bleday cf 3 2 1 1 Smith c 5 1 3 3
B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 4 1 2 2
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 1
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 2 Lux 2b 4 0 1 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Alberto ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Burdick lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 2 2 0
Thompson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2
Miami 000 200 010 3
Los Angeles 121 200 13x 10

E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), Bleday (4), Bellinger (17), Muncy (16). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara L,11-6 3 2-3 10 6 6 1 5
Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Brazoban 2 1-3 5 4 3 2 2
Nardi 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Pepiot W,2-0 6 4 2 2 2 7
Vesia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Price 1 1 1 1 0 0
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News