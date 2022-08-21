L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

Miami
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|16
|9
|
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Smith c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miami
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|121
|200
|13x
|—
|10
E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), Bleday (4), Bellinger (17), Muncy (16). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,11-6
|3
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brazoban
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Nardi
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pepiot W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Vesia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Price
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.