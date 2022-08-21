L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

3

6

3

3

10 Wendle 2b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.257 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 10 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Bleday cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .198 B.Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .164 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Burdick lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 16 9 4 10 Betts rf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .277 T.Turner ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .305 Freeman 1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .324 Smith c 5 1 3 3 0 2 .274 Muncy 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .190 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .255 Lux 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .295 a-Alberto ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Gallo lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .267 b-Thompson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .206

Miami 000 200 010_3 6 1 Los Angeles 121 200 13x_10 16 0

a-flied out for Lux in the 8th. b-popped out for Gallo in the 8th.

E_B.Anderson (9). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Díaz (3), Smith (21), Freeman (40), Lux (18). 3B_Gallo (1), Lux (7). HR_Díaz (1), off Pepiot; Bleday (4), off Price; Bellinger (17), off Alcantara; Muncy (16), off Brazoban. RBIs_Díaz 2 (4), Bleday (5), Smith 3 (73), Bellinger 2 (52), Muncy 2 (47), Betts (62), J.Turner (62). SB_Wendle (10), Betts (11), J.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Berti, Burdick); Los Angeles 7 (Smith, Thompson 2, Bellinger, Lux, Muncy 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Los Angeles 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Alberto.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 11-6 3 2-3 10 6 6 1 5 89 2.19 Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.65 Brazoban 2 1-3 5 4 3 2 2 60 3.68 Nardi 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 9.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pepiot, W, 2-0 6 4 2 2 2 7 97 4.02 Vesia 1 1 0 0 1 3 17 2.70 Price 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.55 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.36

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-0, Nardi 2-2. HBP_Pepiot (Aguilar), Bleier (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:18. A_42,125 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.