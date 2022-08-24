Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 1:29 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the...

READ MORE

Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 36 10 12 10
Yelich lf 4 0 2 0 Betts rf 3 3 1 0
T.Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 5 1 3 2
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 0 3 4
Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0 Smith c 5 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0
McCutchen rf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 1 1 0 0
Hiura dh 3 0 0 0 Alberto ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Taylor 2b-lf 4 1 2 0
L.Urías 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 Thompson dh-lf 3 3 2 4
Davis cf 3 0 1 1
Milwaukee 000 010 000 1
Los Angeles 130 300 03x 10

DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (26), Alberto (8), T.Turner (32), Freeman (41). HR_Thompson (6). SB_C.Taylor (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes L,9-6 3 2-3 6 7 7 2 3
Suter 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Kelley 2 2 0 0 1 2
Caratini 1 2 3 3 1 0
Los Angeles
Gonsolin W,16-1 5 3 1 1 2 3
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1
Price 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alberto 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Burnes (Betts), Caratini (Betts). WP_Burnes, Gonsolin(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

T_3:02. A_53,222 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Improving the Speed of Detection and...
8|30 The Evolution of DevSecOps within the...
8|30 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories