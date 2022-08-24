L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|T.Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|3
|4
|
|Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Taylor 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|L.Urías 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson dh-lf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|130
|300
|03x
|—
|10
DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (26), Alberto (8), T.Turner (32), Freeman (41). HR_Thompson (6). SB_C.Taylor (8).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,9-6
|3
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Caratini
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin W,16-1
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Price
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Burnes (Betts), Caratini (Betts). WP_Burnes, Gonsolin(2).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:02. A_53,222 (56,000).
