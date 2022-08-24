L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 2 5 Yelich lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 T.Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 McCutchen rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Hiura dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 L.Urías 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220 Narváez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .226 Davis cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .227

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 10 4 6 Betts rf 3 3 1 0 0 1 .275 T.Turner ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .308 Freeman 1b 5 0 3 4 0 0 .324 Smith c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Gallo lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .258 a-Alberto ph-2b-p 2 0 1 0 1 0 .248 C.Taylor 2b-lf-2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .230 Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .204 Thompson dh-lf 3 3 2 4 1 1 .265

Milwaukee 000 010 000_1 4 0 Los Angeles 130 300 03x_10 12 0

a-doubled for Gallo in the 5th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (26), Alberto (8), T.Turner (32), Freeman (41). HR_Thompson (6), off Burnes. RBIs_Davis (4), Freeman 4 (78), Thompson 4 (27), T.Turner 2 (85). SB_C.Taylor (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (L.Urías); Los Angeles 4 (Alberto, Smith, Bellinger 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Los Angeles 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wong, T.Turner, Bellinger. GIDP_Yelich, Smith.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes, L, 9-6 3 2-3 6 7 7 2 3 81 2.84 Suter 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 3.62 Kelley 2 2 0 0 1 2 47 6.00 Caratini 1 2 3 3 1 0 14 27.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 16-1 5 3 1 1 2 3 77 2.10 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.29 Price 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.43 Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73 Alberto 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-1, Martin 1-0. HBP_Burnes (Betts), Caratini (Betts). WP_Burnes, Gonsolin(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:02. A_53,222 (56,000).

