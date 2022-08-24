Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 5
Yelich lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256
T.Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
McCutchen rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Hiura dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
L.Urías 3b-ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .220
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Davis cf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .227
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 4 6
Betts rf 3 3 1 0 0 1 .275
T.Turner ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .308
Freeman 1b 5 0 3 4 0 0 .324
Smith c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Gallo lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .258
a-Alberto ph-2b-p 2 0 1 0 1 0 .248
C.Taylor 2b-lf-2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .230
Bellinger cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .204
Thompson dh-lf 3 3 2 4 1 1 .265
Milwaukee 000 010 000_1 4 0
Los Angeles 130 300 03x_10 12 0

a-doubled for Gallo in the 5th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (26), Alberto (8), T.Turner (32), Freeman (41). HR_Thompson (6), off Burnes. RBIs_Davis (4), Freeman 4 (78), Thompson 4 (27), T.Turner 2 (85). SB_C.Taylor (8).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (L.Urías); Los Angeles 4 (Alberto, Smith, Bellinger 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Los Angeles 7 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wong, T.Turner, Bellinger. GIDP_Yelich, Smith.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, L, 9-6 3 2-3 6 7 7 2 3 81 2.84
Suter 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 3.62
Kelley 2 2 0 0 1 2 47 6.00
Caratini 1 2 3 3 1 0 14 27.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, W, 16-1 5 3 1 1 2 3 77 2.10
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.29
Price 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.43
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.73
Alberto 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-1, Martin 1-0. HBP_Burnes (Betts), Caratini (Betts). WP_Burnes, Gonsolin(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:02. A_53,222 (56,000).

