L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
1
4
1
2
5
Yelich lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.256
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|T.Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|L.Urías 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|4
|6
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.324
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Gallo lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|a-Alberto ph-2b-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|C.Taylor 2b-lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Thompson dh-lf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.265
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|130
|300
|03x_10
|12
|0
a-doubled for Gallo in the 5th.
LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Betts (26), Alberto (8), T.Turner (32), Freeman (41). HR_Thompson (6), off Burnes. RBIs_Davis (4), Freeman 4 (78), Thompson 4 (27), T.Turner 2 (85). SB_C.Taylor (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (L.Urías); Los Angeles 4 (Alberto, Smith, Bellinger 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 4; Los Angeles 7 for 16.
Runners moved up_Wong, T.Turner, Bellinger. GIDP_Yelich, Smith.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 9-6
|3
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|3
|81
|2.84
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.62
|Kelley
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|6.00
|Caratini
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|27.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 16-1
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|77
|2.10
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.29
|Price
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.43
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.73
|Alberto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-1, Martin 1-0. HBP_Burnes (Betts), Caratini (Betts). WP_Burnes, Gonsolin(2).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:02. A_53,222 (56,000).
