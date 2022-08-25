L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 3 13 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Adames ss 4 2 3 3 1 0 .226 McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 a-Hiura ph-dh-ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .242 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Renfroe rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .246 Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .230 L.Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .241 T.Taylor cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 12 13 12 6 6 Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .273 T.Turner ss 2 3 2 0 3 0 .311 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .326 Alberto 1b-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 2 0 1 .187 J.Turner 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .260 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .257 C.Taylor dh-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Bellinger cf 2 0 2 2 1 0 .208 1-Thompson pr-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Barnes c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .189

Milwaukee 101 000 202_6 9 1 Los Angeles 401 412 00x_12 13 0

a-walked for McCutchen in the 7th. b-walked for Reyes in the 9th.

1-ran for Bellinger in the 4th.

E_Adames (11). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Renfroe (15), Adames (19), Bellinger (22), C.Taylor (22), J.Turner (25), Gallo (2), T.Turner (33), Thompson (11). HR_Adames (25), off Heaney; Renfroe (23), off Alberto; Barnes (6), off Alexander. RBIs_Adames 3 (73), Renfroe 3 (53), Freeman (79), J.Turner (63), Bellinger 2 (54), Barnes 4 (20), Muncy 2 (49), Gallo 2 (7). SF_Muncy 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, T.Taylor, Renfroe); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Barnes 2, J.Turner). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_C.Taylor, Freeman. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 4-9 2 1-3 5 5 5 4 4 81 5.15 Strzelecki 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.70 Milner 2-3 5 4 4 1 0 33 4.22 Alexander 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 44 5.26 Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 1 10 91 1.94 Ferguson 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 26 1.27 Graterol 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 3.16 Alberto 1 1 2 2 0 0 10 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strzelecki 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Graterol 2-0. HBP_Heaney (Wong), Alberto (Hiura). WP_Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:07. A_47,216 (56,000).

