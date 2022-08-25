L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
6
9
6
3
13
Yelich lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.254
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|13
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.226
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|a-Hiura ph-dh-ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|L.Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|T.Taylor cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|12
|6
|6
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|T.Turner ss
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Alberto 1b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.187
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.257
|C.Taylor dh-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.208
|1-Thompson pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.189
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|202_6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|401
|412
|00x_12
|13
|0
a-walked for McCutchen in the 7th. b-walked for Reyes in the 9th.
1-ran for Bellinger in the 4th.
E_Adames (11). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Renfroe (15), Adames (19), Bellinger (22), C.Taylor (22), J.Turner (25), Gallo (2), T.Turner (33), Thompson (11). HR_Adames (25), off Heaney; Renfroe (23), off Alberto; Barnes (6), off Alexander. RBIs_Adames 3 (73), Renfroe 3 (53), Freeman (79), J.Turner (63), Bellinger 2 (54), Barnes 4 (20), Muncy 2 (49), Gallo 2 (7). SF_Muncy 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, T.Taylor, Renfroe); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Barnes 2, J.Turner). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Los Angeles 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_C.Taylor, Freeman. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 4-9
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|81
|5.15
|Strzelecki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.70
|Milner
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|33
|4.22
|Alexander
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|44
|5.26
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|91
|1.94
|Ferguson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|1.27
|Graterol
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.16
|Alberto
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Strzelecki 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Graterol 2-0. HBP_Heaney (Wong), Alberto (Hiura). WP_Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:07. A_47,216 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.