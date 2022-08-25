L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Milwaukee
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|12
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|2
|3
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 1b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Taylor dh-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barnes c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|T.Taylor cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|202
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|401
|412
|00x
|—
|12
E_Adames (11). DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Renfroe (15), Adames (19), Bellinger (22), C.Taylor (22), J.Turner (25), Gallo (2), T.Turner (33), Thompson (11). HR_Adames (25), Renfroe (23), Barnes (6). SF_Muncy 2 (6).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,4-9
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strzelecki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Alexander
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney W,2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Ferguson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Graterol
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alberto
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Heaney (Wong), Alberto (Hiura). WP_Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:07. A_47,216 (56,000).
