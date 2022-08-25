Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 12:37 am
Milwaukee

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 12 13 12
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 0 0
Davis cf 1 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 2 3 2 0
Adames ss 4 2 3 3 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1
McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 Alberto 1b-p 1 0 0 0
Hiura ph-dh 0 1 0 0 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 2
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 5 2 2 1
Renfroe rf 5 1 3 3 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2
Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0 C.Taylor dh-2b 5 1 1 0
L.Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 0 2 2
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Thompson pr-cf 1 1 1 0
Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 Barnes c 4 1 2 4
T.Taylor cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Milwaukee 101 000 202 6
Los Angeles 401 412 00x 12

E_Adames (11). DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Renfroe (15), Adames (19), Bellinger (22), C.Taylor (22), J.Turner (25), Gallo (2), T.Turner (33), Thompson (11). HR_Adames (25), Renfroe (23), Barnes (6). SF_Muncy 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,4-9 2 1-3 5 5 5 4 4
Strzelecki 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Milner 2-3 5 4 4 1 0
Alexander 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 2
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Heaney W,2-1 6 4 2 2 1 10
Ferguson 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Graterol 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Alberto 1 1 2 2 0 0

HBP_Heaney (Wong), Alberto (Hiura). WP_Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:07. A_47,216 (56,000).

Top Stories