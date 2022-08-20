L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
5
1
3
7
Berti 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.266
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Fortes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Encarnación lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Miami
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|11x_2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Leblanc in the 9th.
E_Encarnación (1). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Burdick (4), Stallings (10), Encarnación (1), Betts (25), Thompson (10). 3B_Betts (2). RBIs_Encarnación (5), Thompson (23), Smith (67). SB_J.Turner (2). CS_Fortes (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Fortes, Berti, Rojas, Encarnación); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor 2, Lux, Freeman). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 10.
GIDP_Taylor.
DP_Miami 1 (Leblanc, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|100
|3.44
|Okert, BS, 0-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Floro, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.67
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|99
|2.73
|Martin, W, 4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Phillips, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1. IBB_off Floro (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:41. A_50,431 (56,000).
