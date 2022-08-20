Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 1:09 am
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 7
Berti 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
B.Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
Fortes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Stallings c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Leblanc 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
a-Wendle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Burdick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .186
Encarnación lf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .200
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 3 9
Betts rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .276
T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .319
Smith c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .269
J.Turner dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Thompson cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .258
Lux 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Miami 000 000 100_1 5 1
Los Angeles 000 000 11x_2 6 0

a-lined out for Leblanc in the 9th.

E_Encarnación (1). LOB_Miami 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Burdick (4), Stallings (10), Encarnación (1), Betts (25), Thompson (10). 3B_Betts (2). RBIs_Encarnación (5), Thompson (23), Smith (67). SB_J.Turner (2). CS_Fortes (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Fortes, Berti, Rojas, Encarnación); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor 2, Lux, Freeman). RISP_Miami 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 10.

GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Miami 1 (Leblanc, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 7 100 3.44
Okert, BS, 0-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.57
Floro, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 3.67
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson 7 5 1 1 3 6 99 2.73
Martin, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.86
Phillips, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1. IBB_off Floro (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:41. A_50,431 (56,000).

