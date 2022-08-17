L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|10
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|L.Urías 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|T.Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Feliciano c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|1-Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|100_2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.
1-ran for Feliciano in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_C.Taylor (21). HR_Barnes (5), off Lauer; Muncy (15), off Lauer. RBIs_Barnes (16), Muncy (45), Yelich (37). SB_Betts (10), Hiura (5). CS_Alberto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (C.Taylor, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
GIDP_Betts, J.Turner, Tellez.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Feliciano, Wong, Feliciano; Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 15-1
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|95
|2.12
|Ferguson, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|0.46
|Kimbrel, S, 21-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.46
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 8-5
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|105
|3.58
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.70
|Suter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.91
WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:49. A_30,259 (41,900).
