L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 12:23 am
1 min read
      

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 3 7
Betts rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271
T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
C.Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Muncy 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .187
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Thompson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .256
Barnes c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .183
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 4 10
Yelich lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Hiura dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .246
Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
a-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .268
L.Urías 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
T.Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .224
Caratini c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Feliciano c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250
1-Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Los Angeles 000 001 100_2 6 0
Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Feliciano in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_C.Taylor (21). HR_Barnes (5), off Lauer; Muncy (15), off Lauer. RBIs_Barnes (16), Muncy (45), Yelich (37). SB_Betts (10), Hiura (5). CS_Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (C.Taylor, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

GIDP_Betts, J.Turner, Tellez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Feliciano, Wong, Feliciano; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, W, 15-1 7 2 0 0 1 8 95 2.12
Ferguson, H, 7 1 1 1 1 2 2 23 0.46
Kimbrel, S, 21-25 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 4.46
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 8-5 7 4 2 2 3 7 105 3.58
Strzelecki 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.70
Suter 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.91

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:49. A_30,259 (41,900).

