L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 3 7 Betts rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .271 T.Turner ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 J.Turner dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 C.Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Muncy 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .187 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Thompson cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .256 Barnes c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .183

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 4 10 Yelich lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Hiura dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .246 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 a-Brosseau ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .268 L.Urías 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 T.Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .224 Caratini c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Feliciano c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250 1-Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229

Los Angeles 000 001 100_2 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 010_1 4 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Feliciano in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_C.Taylor (21). HR_Barnes (5), off Lauer; Muncy (15), off Lauer. RBIs_Barnes (16), Muncy (45), Yelich (37). SB_Betts (10), Hiura (5). CS_Alberto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (C.Taylor, Muncy); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, L.Urías). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

GIDP_Betts, J.Turner, Tellez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Adames, Tellez; Feliciano, Wong, Feliciano; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 15-1 7 2 0 0 1 8 95 2.12 Ferguson, H, 7 1 1 1 1 2 2 23 0.46 Kimbrel, S, 21-25 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 4.46

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, L, 8-5 7 4 2 2 3 7 105 3.58 Strzelecki 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.70 Suter 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.91

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:49. A_30,259 (41,900).

