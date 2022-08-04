L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

Los Angeles
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Slater rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|González lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Outman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bart c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade Jr. ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ystrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|100
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 10. 2B_Vargas (1), Belt (7). SB_Thompson (2), Vargas (1). SF_Betts (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,11-6
|6
|
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Phillips H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,19-22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb L,3-6
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Leone
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Almonte (Flores), Kimbrel (Wade Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:06. A_35,400 (41,915).
