L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 1:06 am
Los Angeles

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 0 8 0
Betts rf 4 0 0 1 Slater rf-cf 5 0 0 0
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 2 0
Muncy 3b 4 1 2 0 Mercedes dh 3 0 0 0
Thompson cf 2 1 0 0 La Stella ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0
Vargas dh 4 0 2 2 González lf 3 0 1 0
Outman lf 4 1 1 0 Bart c 4 0 3 0
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 Wynns pr 0 0 0 0
Machado ss 3 0 0 0
Wade Jr. ph 0 0 0 0
Johnson cf 2 0 0 0
Ystrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 100 100 3
San Francisco 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 10. 2B_Vargas (1), Belt (7). SB_Thompson (2), Vargas (1). SF_Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías W,11-6 6 7 0 0 0 6
Phillips H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,19-22 1 1 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Cobb L,3-6 6 1-3 4 3 3 3 8
Leone 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Young 1 1 0 0 1 0
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1

Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Almonte (Flores), Kimbrel (Wade Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:06. A_35,400 (41,915).

