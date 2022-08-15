L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

6

4

4

7 Betts rf

5

1

0

0

0

1

.274 READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 4 4 7 Betts rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .274 T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .321 Smith c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .275 Muncy dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255 Lux 2b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .296 C.Taylor lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .234 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10 Yelich lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270 a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 L.Urías 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 T.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227

Los Angeles 100 012 000_4 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E_Adames (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs_Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.

GIDP_Caratini.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Urías, W, 13-6 5 4 0 0 2 6 94 2.40 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 4 23 3.96 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.37 Price 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.51

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, L, 4-3 4 2 1 1 4 3 92 4.21 Strzelecki 1 1 1 0 0 1 27 2.92 Milner 1 1 2 2 0 1 23 3.40 Alexander 3 2 0 0 0 2 34 5.18

HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.