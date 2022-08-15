Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 11:46 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
6
4
4
7

Betts rf
5
1
0
0
0
1
.274

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 4 4 7
Betts rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .274
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .321
Smith c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .275
Muncy dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255
Lux 2b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .296
C.Taylor lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .234
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10
Yelich lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
L.Urías 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
T.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Los Angeles 100 012 000_4 6 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 4 1

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E_Adames (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs_Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.

GIDP_Caratini.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Urías, W, 13-6 5 4 0 0 2 6 94 2.40
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 4 23 3.96
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.37
Price 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.51
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, L, 4-3 4 2 1 1 4 3 92 4.21
Strzelecki 1 1 1 0 0 1 27 2.92
Milner 1 1 2 2 0 1 23 3.40
Alexander 3 2 0 0 0 2 34 5.18

HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).

Top Stories