L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
6
4
4
7
Betts rf
5
1
0
0
0
1
.274
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.296
|C.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|L.Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|T.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Los Angeles
|100
|012
|000_4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.
E_Adames (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR_Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs_Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.
GIDP_Caratini.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Urías, W, 13-6
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|94
|2.40
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|3.96
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.37
|Price
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 4-3
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|92
|4.21
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.92
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.40
|Alexander
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|5.18
HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:12. A_27,084 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.