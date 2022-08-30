L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Los Angeles
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|New York
|101
|100
|000
|—
|3
E_Heaney (1), Walker (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B_Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR_Marte (15), Canha (11).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Hembree W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phillips H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed S,0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rodríguez L,0-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hunter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Givens
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:12. A_40,607 (41,922).
