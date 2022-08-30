Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:40 pm
Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 35 3 10 2
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0
T.Turner ss 5 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 1 2 1
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 2 0 1 0
Muncy 3b 4 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo dh 2 0 0 1 Ruf dh 3 0 1 0
Smith ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Naquin ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 2 3 Canha lf 4 1 1 1
Thompson lf 4 0 2 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 003 000 100 4
New York 101 100 000 3

E_Heaney (1), Walker (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 0. LOB_Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B_Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR_Marte (15), Canha (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 5 7 3 2 0 8
Hembree W,1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1
Vesia H,14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Phillips H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reed S,0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Walker 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 5
Lugo 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Rodríguez L,0-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Givens 2 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:12. A_40,607 (41,922).

Top Stories