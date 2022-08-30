L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 8 5 Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .282 T.Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .326 Muncy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .187 Gallo dh 2 0 0 1 0 2 .196 a-Smith ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Lux 2b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .296 Thompson lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .301 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .194

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 2 1 10 Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .264 Marte rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Lindor ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271 Ruf dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206 b-Naquin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Canha lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .217 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .185 c-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247

Los Angeles 003 000 100_4 7 1 New York 101 100 000_3 10 1

a-intentionally walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Heaney (1), Walker (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B_Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR_Marte (15), off Heaney; Canha (11), off Heaney. RBIs_Gallo (8), Lux 3 (42), Marte (60), Canha (51). CS_Lindor (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Barnes 2, Thompson, T.Turner 2, Bellinger); New York 3 (Ruf, McCann, Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Vogelbach.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 7 3 2 0 8 85 2.12 Hembree, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Vesia, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.49 Phillips, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.22 Reed, S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 11.37

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 5 92 3.45 Lugo 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.14 Rodríguez, L, 0-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 5.17 Hunter 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.40 Givens 2 0 0 0 1 0 29 8.03

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Hunter 2-0. IBB_off Rodríguez (Smith). HBP_Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:12. A_40,607 (41,922).

