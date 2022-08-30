L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|8
|5
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Gallo dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.196
|a-Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.296
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|1
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Naquin ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|c-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|100_4
|7
|1
|New York
|101
|100
|000_3
|10
|1
a-intentionally walked for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 9th.
E_Heaney (1), Walker (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, New York 7. 2B_Betts (29), Thompson (12), Freeman (43). HR_Marte (15), off Heaney; Canha (11), off Heaney. RBIs_Gallo (8), Lux 3 (42), Marte (60), Canha (51). CS_Lindor (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Barnes 2, Thompson, T.Turner 2, Bellinger); New York 3 (Ruf, McCann, Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Muncy. GIDP_Vogelbach.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|0
|8
|85
|2.12
|Hembree, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Vesia, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.49
|Phillips, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.22
|Reed, S, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|11.37
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|92
|3.45
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.14
|Rodríguez, L, 0-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5.17
|Hunter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.40
|Givens
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|8.03
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Hunter 2-0. IBB_off Rodríguez (Smith). HBP_Heaney (Lindor), Walker (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:12. A_40,607 (41,922).
