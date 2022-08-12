L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
8
8
7
7
5
Betts rf
3
1
0
0
2
0
.272
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|7
|5
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.230
|Muncy dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Lux ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Thompson cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|
|Melendez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Pratto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|b-Eaton ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|530_8
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|120_3
|4
|1
a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.
E_J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR_Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF_J.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_J.Turner.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 14-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|85
|2.24
|Price, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.59
|Moronta
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.79
|Bickford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.22
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|105
|4.52
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.75
|Staumont, L, 3-2
|0
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|5.77
|Weaver
|1
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|9.00
|Payamps
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP_Weaver.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:12. A_24,333 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.