L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 8 7 7 5 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .272 T.Turner ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .309 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .324 Smith c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274 J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257 C.Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .230 Muncy dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .179 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Lux ph-2b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .296 Thompson cf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .272

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 4 3 4 6 Melendez dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .235 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .218 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Pratto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Massey 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Isbel rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .220 b-Eaton ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Los Angeles 000 000 530_8 8 1 Kansas City 000 000 120_3 4 1

a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.

E_J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR_Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF_J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_J.Turner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 14-1 6 2-3 2 1 1 3 3 85 2.24 Price, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.59 Moronta 1 1 2 2 1 1 22 4.79 Bickford 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.22

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch 5 2 0 0 4 3 105 4.52 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.75 Staumont, L, 3-2 0 4 5 5 1 0 19 5.77 Weaver 1 0 2 2 2 1 25 9.00 Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 0 28 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP_Weaver.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_24,333 (37,903).

