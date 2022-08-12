On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 11:38 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
8
8
7
7
5

Betts rf
3
1
0
0
2
0
.272

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 8 7 7 5
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .272
T.Turner ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .309
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .324
Smith c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274
J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257
C.Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .230
Muncy dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .179
Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Lux ph-2b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .296
Thompson cf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .272
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 4 3 4 6
Melendez dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .235
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .218
Pasquantino 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Pratto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Massey 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Isbel rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .220
b-Eaton ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Los Angeles 000 000 530_8 8 1
Kansas City 000 000 120_3 4 1

a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.

E_J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR_Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF_J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_J.Turner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, W, 14-1 6 2-3 2 1 1 3 3 85 2.24
Price, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.59
Moronta 1 1 2 2 1 1 22 4.79
Bickford 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.22
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch 5 2 0 0 4 3 105 4.52
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.75
Staumont, L, 3-2 0 4 5 5 1 0 19 5.77
Weaver 1 0 2 2 2 1 25 9.00
Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 0 28 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP_Weaver.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_24,333 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories