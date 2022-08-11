L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Minnesota
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gordon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beckham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Taylor lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Minnesota
|003
|010
|001
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|020
|021
|30x
|—
|8
E_Sánchez (3), Polanco (8), Miranda (4), T.Turner (10). DP_Minnesota 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Arraez 2 (21), J.Turner (24), Betts (23), Smith (20), T.Turner (30). HR_Polanco (15), Sánchez (11), Muncy (13), Taylor (7), Gallo (1). SB_T.Turner (20). SF_Bellinger (4).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer L,4-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jax
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Sands
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pepiot
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Price W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillips H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Kimbrel.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:15. A_53,432 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.