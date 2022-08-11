Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 1:40 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss...

READ MORE

Minnesota Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 4 Totals 33 8 9 8
Arraez 1b 4 2 3 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 T.Turner ss 4 2 2 1
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 3 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Smith c 3 1 1 1
Miranda 3b 4 0 2 0 Muncy 3b 2 1 1 1
Gordon cf 2 0 0 0 Alberto ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Gallo ph-lf 1 1 1 3
Cave lf 3 0 0 0 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 0
Beckham dh 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 3 1 0 0
Sánchez c 3 2 1 1 Taylor lf-3b 3 1 1 1
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 1
Minnesota 003 010 001 5
Los Angeles 020 021 30x 8

E_Sánchez (3), Polanco (8), Miranda (4), T.Turner (10). DP_Minnesota 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Arraez 2 (21), J.Turner (24), Betts (23), Smith (20), T.Turner (30). HR_Polanco (15), Sánchez (11), Muncy (13), Taylor (7), Gallo (1). SB_T.Turner (20). SF_Bellinger (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gray 4 2-3 6 4 3 2 5
Thielbar 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer L,4-5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Jax 1 2 3 3 1 1
Sands 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Pepiot 4 1-3 5 4 4 3 4
Vesia 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Price W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phillips H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Kimbrel.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_3:15. A_53,432 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories