LA Galaxy take road losing streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

LA Galaxy (10-11-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-8-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +109, Los Angeles +215, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the New England Revolution looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

LA Galaxy (10-11-4, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-8-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +109, Los Angeles +215, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit the New England Revolution looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

The Revolution are 5-2-5 in home games. Gustavo Bou leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. The Revolution have scored 38 goals.

The Galaxy are 3-6-2 in road games. The Galaxy are 2-5-0 when they record two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Carles Gil has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has 10 goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 2-3-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Galaxy: Daniel Aguirre (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.