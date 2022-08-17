Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LA Sparks seeking new head coach, general manager

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager.

The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.

Williams took on the interim tag on June 7 after Derek Fisher was fired as head coach. Williams first joined the...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager.

The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.

Williams took on the interim tag on June 7 after Derek Fisher was fired as head coach. Williams first joined the franchise as an assistant before the 2019 season. The Sparks failed to make the playoffs this season, finishing with a 13-23 record.

He previously served as head coach of WNBA teams in Utah, Atlanta and Dallas. He was head coach of Southern California’s women’s team from 1995-97.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories