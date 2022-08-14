Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 1:14 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a 3-0 lead. Cristian Arango’s team-high 12th goal of the season made it 4-0 three minutes later.

LAFC’s final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.

Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News