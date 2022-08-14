LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a 3-0 lead. Cristian Arango’s team-high 12th goal of the season made it 4-0 three minutes later.

LAFC’s final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.

Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.

