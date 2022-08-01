Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money: Player, ClubYearsTotalMike Trout, LAA2019-30$426.5millionMookie Betts, LAD2021-32$365millionFrancisco Lindor, NYM2022-31$341millionFernando Tatis Jr., SD2021-34$340millionBryce Harper, Phi2019-31$330millionGiancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY2015-27$325millionCorey Seager, Tex2022-31$325millionGerrit Cole, NYY2020-28$324millionManny Machado, SD2019-28$300millionMiguel Cabrera, Det2014-23$292millionAlex Rodriguez, NYY2008-17$275millionNolan Arenado, Col2019-26$260millionAlex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY2001-10$252millionJoey Votto, Cin2012-23$251.5millionStephen Strasburg, Was2020-26$245millionAnthony... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million Francisco Lindor, NYM 2022-31 $341 million Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 2021-34 $340 million Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $260 million Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $245 million Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $245 million Albert Pujols, LAA 2012-21 $240 million Robinson Canó, Sea-NYM 2014-23 $240 million David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million Christian Yelich, Mil 2020-28 $215 million Prince Fielder, Det-Tex 2012-20 $214 million Austin Riley, Atl 2023-32 $212 million Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $206.5 million

