Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
Player, ClubYearsTotalMike Trout, LAA2019-30$426.5millionMookie Betts, LAD2021-32$365millionFrancisco Lindor, NYM2022-31$341millionFernando Tatis Jr., SD2021-34$340millionBryce Harper, Phi2019-31$330millionGiancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY2015-27$325millionCorey Seager, Tex2022-31$325millionGerrit Cole, NYY2020-28$324millionManny Machado, SD2019-28$300millionMiguel Cabrera, Det2014-23$292millionAlex Rodriguez, NYY2008-17$275millionNolan Arenado, Col2019-26$260millionAlex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY2001-10$252millionJoey Votto, Cin2012-23$251.5millionStephen Strasburg, Was2020-26$245millionAnthony...
READ MORE
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$426.5
|million
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|2021-32
|$365
|million
|Francisco Lindor, NYM
|2022-31
|$341
|million
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|2021-34
|$340
|million
|Bryce Harper, Phi
|2019-31
|$330
|million
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|Corey Seager, Tex
|2022-31
|$325
|million
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$324
|million
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$292
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, NYY
|2008-17
|$275
|million
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|2019-26
|$260
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY
|2001-10
|$252
|million
|Joey Votto, Cin
|2012-23
|$251.5
|million
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$245
|million
|Anthony Rendon, LAA
|2020-26
|$245
|million
|Albert Pujols, LAA
|2012-21
|$240
|million
|Robinson
|Canó, Sea-NYM
|2014-23
|$240
|million
|David Price, Bos
|2016-22
|$217
|million
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$215
|million
|Christian Yelich, Mil
|2020-28
|$215
|million
|Prince Fielder, Det-Tex
|2012-20
|$214
|million
|Austin Riley, Atl
|l
|2023-32
|$212
|million
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2015-21
|$210
|million
|Julio Rodríguez, Sea
|2023-34
|$209.3
|million
|Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou
|2016-21
|$206.5
|million
–
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.