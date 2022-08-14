Las Vegas 109, Seattle 100

SEATTLE (100)
G.Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Stewart 9-21 2-3 21, Charles 2-9 0-0 4, Bird 2-7 0-0 6, Loyd 13-23 4-4 38, Talbot 2-2 0-0 6, Magbegor 0-3 0-0 0, January 3-6 0-0 9, Prince 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 38-82 6-7 100.
LAS VEGAS (109)
Wilson 9-14 6-8 25, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Stokes 4-5 0-0 9, Gray 10-15 11-11 33, Plum 9-18 1-2 23, Rupert 3-6 0-1 6, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, R.Williams 3-8...
|Seattle
|26
|25
|25
|24
|—
|100
|Las Vegas
|29
|21
|28
|31
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Seattle 18-40 (Loyd 8-14, January 3-6, Talbot 2-2, Bird 2-6, Prince 1-1, G.Williams 1-4, Stewart 1-5, Charles 0-1, Magbegor 0-1), Las Vegas 11-27 (Plum 4-9, R.Williams 3-6, Gray 2-4, Stokes 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Bell 0-1, Rupert 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Stewart 15), Las Vegas 33 (Wilson 10). Assists_Seattle 22 (Bird 7), Las Vegas 26 (Gray 9). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Las Vegas 11. A_10,015 (12,000)
