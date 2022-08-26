Las Vegas 23, New England 6

New England
First Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 23, 9:00.
Las_White 4 run (Carlson kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 35, 9:15.
Las_FG Carlson 50, 6:39.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Folk 22, 3:07.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 33, 9:07.
Las_B.Brown 3 run (Carlson kick), 3:12.
A_61,323.
|
|NE
|Las
|First downs
|12
|14
|Total Net Yards
|273
|281
|Rushes-yards
|17-104
|30-82
|Passing
|169
|199
|Punt Returns
|3-32
|4-70
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-55
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-2
|16-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|2-14
|Punts
|6-54.167
|5-52.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|1-10
|Time of Possession
|29:35
|30:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, K.Harris 4-54, Stevenson 5-22, Mac.Jones 1-13, Taylor 3-7, Montgomery 1-4, Strong 2-4, Zappe 1-0. Las Vegas, B.Brown 11-28, Walter 6-20, White 5-17, Garbers 8-17.
PASSING_New England, Zappe 10-14-1-84, Mac.Jones 9-13-1-71, Hoyer 6-7-0-47. Las Vegas, Garbers 12-22-0-141, Stidham 4-6-0-72.
RECEIVING_New England, Hammond 4-33, Nixon 2-32, Henry 2-23, Taylor 2-22, Bourne 2-16, Sokol 2-14, Strong 2-13, Parker 2-9, Humphrey 2-7, Agholor 1-13, K.Harris 1-7, Meyers 1-5, Smith 1-5, Wydermyer 1-3. Las Vegas, K.Cole 3-48, B.Brown 3-23, Horsted 2-35, Stoner 2-14, Walter 2-7, T.Johnson 1-45, Fotheringham 1-20, Turner 1-14, Zuber 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
