Sports News

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 11:08 pm
1 min read
      

New England
0
3
3
0

6

Las Vegas
10
3
0
10

23

First Quarter

New England 0 3 3 0 6
Las Vegas 10 3 0 10 23

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 23, 9:00.

Las_White 4 run (Carlson kick), 3:20.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 35, 9:15.

Las_FG Carlson 50, 6:39.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Folk 22, 3:07.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 33, 9:07.

Las_B.Brown 3 run (Carlson kick), 3:12.

A_61,323.

___

NE Las
First downs 12 14
Total Net Yards 273 281
Rushes-yards 17-104 30-82
Passing 169 199
Punt Returns 3-32 4-70
Kickoff Returns 1-24 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-55
Comp-Att-Int 25-34-2 16-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-33 2-14
Punts 6-54.167 5-52.8
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 1-10
Time of Possession 29:35 30:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, K.Harris 4-54, Stevenson 5-22, Mac.Jones 1-13, Taylor 3-7, Montgomery 1-4, Strong 2-4, Zappe 1-0. Las Vegas, B.Brown 11-28, Walter 6-20, White 5-17, Garbers 8-17.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 10-14-1-84, Mac.Jones 9-13-1-71, Hoyer 6-7-0-47. Las Vegas, Garbers 12-22-0-141, Stidham 4-6-0-72.

RECEIVING_New England, Hammond 4-33, Nixon 2-32, Henry 2-23, Taylor 2-22, Bourne 2-16, Sokol 2-14, Strong 2-13, Parker 2-9, Humphrey 2-7, Agholor 1-13, K.Harris 1-7, Meyers 1-5, Smith 1-5, Wydermyer 1-3. Las Vegas, K.Cole 3-48, B.Brown 3-23, Horsted 2-35, Stoner 2-14, Walter 2-7, T.Johnson 1-45, Fotheringham 1-20, Turner 1-14, Zuber 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

