Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 7:17 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
0
6
7
7

20

Las Vegas
3
7
6
10

26

First Quarter

Minnesota 0 6 7 7 20
Las Vegas 3 7 6 10 26

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 23, 5:31.

Second Quarter

Las_Stidham 4 run (Carlson kick), 14:48.

Min_FG Joseph 20, 8:00.

Min_FG Joseph 23, 1:32.

Third Quarter

Las_Turner 34 pass from Mullens (kick failed), 9:12.

Min_Wilson 2 pass from Mond (Joseph kick), 6:24.

Fourth Quarter

Las_B.Brown 1 run (Carlson kick), 13:41.

Las_FG Carlson 47, 6:38.

Min_Wilson 20 pass from Mond (Joseph kick), 3:44.

___

Min Las
First downs 20 23
Total Net Yards 298 300
Rushes-yards 22-115 39-140
Passing 183 160
Punt Returns 2–4 3-59
Kickoff Returns 5-118 3-57
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-26-0 19-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 4-21
Punts 3-54.0 2-58.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-71 4-29
Time of Possession 26:00 34:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Chandler 5-50, Nwangwu 7-41, Koback 4-9, Mattison 3-8, Mond 3-7. Las Vegas, B.Brown 14-54, Walter 7-30, Stidham 4-16, Drake 4-15, White 5-13, Mullens 2-9, K.Cole 1-5, Garbers 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Minnesota, Mond 9-14-0-119, Mannion 8-12-0-79. Las Vegas, Mullens 7-9-0-94, Stidham 10-15-0-68, Garbers 2-3-0-19.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Smith-Marsette 3-31, Mitchell 2-37, Jackson 2-26, Nailor 2-22, Wilson 2-22, Nwangwu 2-18, Chisena 1-22, Davidson 1-12, Osborn 1-10, Koback 1-(minus 2). Las Vegas, K.Cole 4-26, Turner 3-58, Robinson 2-28, Drake 2-17, B.Brown 2-7, White 2-4, Bowers 1-15, Hollins 1-15, T.Johnson 1-7, Horsted 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

