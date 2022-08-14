Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20

Minnesota
First Quarter
|Minnesota
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|6
|10
|—
|26
First Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 23, 5:31.
Second Quarter
Las_Stidham 4 run (Carlson kick), 14:48.
Min_FG Joseph 20, 8:00.
Min_FG Joseph 23, 1:32.
Third Quarter
Las_Turner 34 pass from Mullens (kick failed), 9:12.
Min_Wilson 2 pass from Mond (Joseph kick), 6:24.
Fourth Quarter
Las_B.Brown 1 run (Carlson kick), 13:41.
Las_FG Carlson 47, 6:38.
Min_Wilson 20 pass from Mond (Joseph kick), 3:44.
|
|Min
|Las
|First downs
|20
|23
|Total Net Yards
|298
|300
|Rushes-yards
|22-115
|39-140
|Passing
|183
|160
|Punt Returns
|2–4
|3-59
|Kickoff Returns
|5-118
|3-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|19-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|4-21
|Punts
|3-54.0
|2-58.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-71
|4-29
|Time of Possession
|26:00
|34:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Chandler 5-50, Nwangwu 7-41, Koback 4-9, Mattison 3-8, Mond 3-7. Las Vegas, B.Brown 14-54, Walter 7-30, Stidham 4-16, Drake 4-15, White 5-13, Mullens 2-9, K.Cole 1-5, Garbers 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Minnesota, Mond 9-14-0-119, Mannion 8-12-0-79. Las Vegas, Mullens 7-9-0-94, Stidham 10-15-0-68, Garbers 2-3-0-19.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Smith-Marsette 3-31, Mitchell 2-37, Jackson 2-26, Nailor 2-22, Wilson 2-22, Nwangwu 2-18, Chisena 1-22, Davidson 1-12, Osborn 1-10, Koback 1-(minus 2). Las Vegas, K.Cole 4-26, Turner 3-58, Robinson 2-28, Drake 2-17, B.Brown 2-7, White 2-4, Bowers 1-15, Hollins 1-15, T.Johnson 1-7, Horsted 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
