Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63

PHOENIX (63)
Cunningham 4-7 2-6 12, Peddy 3-13 0-0 8, B.Turner 1-6 0-0 2, DeShields 7-21 3-3 18, Simms 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 3-10 3-4 9, R.Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 4-7 4-4 12, Y.Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-74 12-17 63.
LAS VEGAS (79)
Wilson 2-11 4-4 8, Young 6-13 2-2 16, Stokes 3-6 2-2 8, C.Gray 6-9 2-2 17, Plum 6-13 8-8 22, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 2-7...
|Phoenix
|20
|17
|9
|17
|—
|63
|Las Vegas
|21
|21
|9
|28
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-18 (Cunningham 2-4, Peddy 2-7, DeShields 1-2, Gustafson 0-2, Simms 0-3), Las Vegas 9-28 (C.Gray 3-5, Young 2-4, Rupert 2-6, Plum 2-7, Sheppard 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (B.Turner 16), Las Vegas 42 (Stokes 13). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Peddy 5), Las Vegas 16 (C.Gray, Plum 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Las Vegas 18. A_8,725 (12,000)
