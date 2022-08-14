Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a... READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night.

Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend.

Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games. Wade also doubled and scored on Joc Pederson’s double in the first.

Castro had two hits in Pittsburgh’s fifth loss in six games. Tyler Beede (1-2), who broke into the majors with San Francisco in 2018, allowed two runs and three hits in three innings while serving as the opener for the Pirates.

