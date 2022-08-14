Trending:
Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 12:49 am
< a min read
      

Charlotte FC
0
0

0

Los Angeles FC
0
5

5

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Murillo, 2 (Palacios), 49th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 7, 59th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 8 (Cifuentes), 73rd; 4, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 12 (Escobar), 76th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Walkes, 90th+2.

Charlotte FC 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 5 5

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 62nd.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Chris Elliott, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

___

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful (Christian Fuchs, 70th), Joseph Mora, Jan Sobocinski (Jaylin Lindsey, 84th), Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Jordy Alcivar, 46th), Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak, Quinn McNeill (McKinze Gaines, 70th); Yordy Reyna (Kerwin Vargas, 80th), Karol Swiderski.

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo (Mamadou Fall, 79th), Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura; Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Jhegson Mendez, 75th), Brian Rodriguez (Kwadwo Opoku, 64th), Ilie Sanchez (Latif Blessing, 64th); Cristian Arango, Carlos Vela (Franco Escobar, 74th).

