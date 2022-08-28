Trending:
Los Angeles Galaxy 2, New England 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:21 pm
Los Angeles Galaxy
2
New England
0
1

1

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Aguirre, 1 (Chicharito), 4th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 12 (Puig), 15th.

Second Half_3, New England, Gil, 6 (McNamara), 82nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..

Yellow Cards_Kessler, New England, 38th; Brugman, Los Angeles Galaxy, 52nd; Gasper, Los Angeles Galaxy, 57th; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 70th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Matthew Nelson, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.

A_21,517.

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega (Sacha Kljestan, 60th), Nick DePuy, Chase Gasper, Derrick Williams; Daniel Aguirre, Gaston Brugman (Efrain Alvarez, 64th), Riqui Puig; Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 65th), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 70th).

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Christian Makoun (Esmir Bajraktarevic, 83rd); Emmanuel Boateng (Noel Buck, 65th), Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Justin Rennicks (Gustavo Bou, 46th).

