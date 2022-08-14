Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 12:22 am
< a min read
      

Vancouver
1
1

2

Los Angeles Galaxy
4
1

5

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 2 (Cabral), 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 10 (penalty kick), 20th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Vazquez, 1 (Chicharito), 30th; 4, Vancouver, Gauld, 4 (Cropper), 38th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3 (Araujo), 40th.

Second Half_6, Vancouver, Ricketts, 3 (Dajome), 70th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez,...

READ MORE

Vancouver 1 1 2
Los Angeles Galaxy 4 1 5

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 2 (Cabral), 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 10 (penalty kick), 20th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Vazquez, 1 (Chicharito), 30th; 4, Vancouver, Gauld, 4 (Cropper), 38th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3 (Araujo), 40th.

Second Half_6, Vancouver, Ricketts, 3 (Dajome), 70th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 3 (Joveljic), 89th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Thomas Hasal; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 59th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Veselinovic, Vancouver, 68th; Dajome, Vancouver, 71st; Edwards, Los Angeles Galaxy, 71st; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+4.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Javain Brown, Julian Gressel (Alessandro Schopf, 70th), Jake Nerwinski (Tristan Blackmon, 46th), Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas (Marcus Godinho, 83rd), Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert, Pedro Vite (Cristian Dajome, 46th); Easton Ongaro (Tosaint Ricketts, 46th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Nick DePuy; Gaston Brugman (Sacha Kljestan, 74th), Marky Delgado, Victor Vazquez (Efrain Alvarez, 69th); Kevin Cabral (Daniel Aguirre, 86th), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 69th), Raheem Edwards, Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 69th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News