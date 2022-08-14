Los Angeles Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Vancouver
1
1
—
2
Los Angeles Galaxy
4
1
—
5
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 2 (Cabral), 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 10 (penalty kick), 20th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Vazquez, 1 (Chicharito), 30th; 4, Vancouver, Gauld, 4 (Cropper), 38th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3 (Araujo), 40th.
Second Half_6, Vancouver, Ricketts, 3 (Dajome), 70th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez,...
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 2 (Cabral), 12th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 10 (penalty kick), 20th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Vazquez, 1 (Chicharito), 30th; 4, Vancouver, Gauld, 4 (Cropper), 38th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Grandsir, 3 (Araujo), 40th.
Second Half_6, Vancouver, Ricketts, 3 (Dajome), 70th; 7, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 3 (Joveljic), 89th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Thomas Hasal; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 59th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Veselinovic, Vancouver, 68th; Dajome, Vancouver, 71st; Edwards, Los Angeles Galaxy, 71st; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+4.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Javain Brown, Julian Gressel (Alessandro Schopf, 70th), Jake Nerwinski (Tristan Blackmon, 46th), Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas (Marcus Godinho, 83rd), Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert, Pedro Vite (Cristian Dajome, 46th); Easton Ongaro (Tosaint Ricketts, 46th).
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Nick DePuy; Gaston Brugman (Sacha Kljestan, 74th), Marky Delgado, Victor Vazquez (Efrain Alvarez, 69th); Kevin Cabral (Daniel Aguirre, 86th), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 69th), Raheem Edwards, Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 69th).
