LPGA CP Women’s Open Par Scores

FridayAt Ottawa Hunt and Golf ClubOttawa, OntarioPurse: $2.35 millionYardage: 6,546; Par: 71Partial Second RoundSuspended due to weather
Narin An 64-65_129 -13
Hye-Jin Choi 68-63_131 -11
Nelly Korda 67-64_131 -11
Paula Reto 62-69_131 -11
Lizette Salas 68-64_132 -10
Sarah Schmelzel 69-64_133 -9
Danielle Kang 67-66_133 -9
Nasa Hataoka 66-67_133 -9
Stephanie Kyriacou 71-63_134 -8
Hannah Green 68-66_134 -8
Ally Ewing 67-67_134 -8
Lilia Vu 65-69_134 -8
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-68_135 -7
Jessica Korda 67-68_135 -7
Maddie Szeryk 67-68_135 -7
Jennifer Kupcho 67-68_135 -7
A Lim Kim 66-69_135 -7
Ashleigh Buhai 71-65_136 -6
Megan Khang 70-66_136 -6
Karis Anne Davidson 69-67_136 -6
Ruixin Liu 68-68_136 -6
Carlota Ciganda 68-68_136 -6
Yealimi Noh 67-69_136 -6
Amy Yang 67-69_136 -6
Atthaya Thitikul 66-70_136 -6
Lucy Li 66-70_136 -6
Frida Kinhult 72-65_137 -5
Xiyu Janet Lin 72-65_137 -5
Wichanee Meechai 71-66_137 -5
Sophia Schubert 69-68_137 -5
Brooke M. Henderson 69-68_137 -5
Lydia Ko 69-68_137 -5
Cheyenne Knight 68-69_137 -5
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-70_137 -5
Pauline Roussin 66-71_137 -5
Peiyun Chien 66-71_137 -5
Wei-Ling Hsu 66-71_137 -5
Robynn Ree 65-72_137 -5
Sei Young Kim 70-68_138 -4
Lexi Thompson 70-68_138 -4
Anna Davis (a) 70-68_138 -4
In Gee Chun 68-70_138 -4
Allison Emrey 68-70_138 -4
Haylee Rae Harford 68-70_138 -4
Sarah Kemp 68-70_138 -4
Caroline Masson 68-70_138 -4
Charlotte Thomas 68-70_138 -4
Dewi Weber 68-70_138 -4
Matilda Castren 67-71_138 -4
Allisen Corpuz 71-68_139 -3
Ayaka Furue 71-68_139 -3
Lauren Hartlage 71-68_139 -3
Andrea Lee 70-69_139 -3
Esther Henseleit 69-70_139 -3
Jennifer Song 69-70_139 -3
Lauren Zaretsky (a) 68-71_139 -3
Brittany Altomare 68-71_139 -3
Alena Sharp 67-72_139 -3
Albane Valenzuela 71-69_140 -2
Kaitlyn Papp 70-70_140 -2
Giulia Molinaro 69-71_140 -2
Amanda Doherty 69-71_140 -2
Emily Kristine Pedersen 69-71_140 -2
Mi Hyang Lee 68-72_140 -2
Cristie Kerr 67-73_140 -2
Perrine Delacour 66-74_140 -2
Daniela Darquea 73-68_141 -1
Charley Hull 72-69_141 -1
Sarah-Eve Rheaume (a) 72-69_141 -1
Su Oh 72-69_141 -1
Haeji Kang 72-69_141 -1
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-70_141 -1
Pajaree Anannarukarn 71-70_141 -1
Celine Herbin 70-71_141 -1
Jin Young Ko 68-73_141 -1
Lauren Coughlin 77-65_142 E
Christina Kim 73-69_142 E
Gaby Lopez 70-72_142 E
Celine Boutier 70-72_142 E
Selena Costabile 69-73_142 E
Janie Jackson 75-68_143 +1
Caroline Inglis 74-69_143 +1
Bronte Law 72-71_143 +1
Gianna Clemente (a) 69-74_143 +1
Annie Park 68-75_143 +1
Katherine Perry-Hamski 77-67_144 +2
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 73-71_144 +2
Nuria Iturrioz 73-71_144 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 70-74_144 +2
Alana Uriell 69-75_144 +2
Vivian Hou 69-75_144 +2
Muni He 74-71_145 +3
Min Lee 73-72_145 +3
Brittany Lang 73-72_145 +3
Jing Yan 73-72_145 +3
Brianna Do 72-73_145 +3
Yuka Saso 70-75_145 +3
Pornanong Phatlum 75-71_146 +4
Isi Gabsa 75-71_146 +4
|Did not finish
Lindy Duncan
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Mo Martin
Stacy Lewis
So Yeon Ryu
Rebecca Lee-Bentham
Alison Lee
Yu Liu
Jeongeun Lee5
Yu-Sang Hou
Madelene Sagstrom
Jennifer Chang
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Jess Emma Baker (a)
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Brooke Matthews
Linnea Johansson
Tiffany Chan
Jeongeun Lee6
Jasmine Suwannapura
Kelly Tan
Sung Hyun Park
Gina Kim
Jenny Coleman
Casey Danielson
Kris Tamulis
Kristen Gillman
Aditi Ashok
Mariah Stackhouse
Kristy McPherson
Nicole Broch Estrup
Ana Belac
Valerie Tanguay
Mariajo Uribe
Megan Osland
