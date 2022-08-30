Lux helps Dodgers edge Mets in matchup of division leaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Díaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Díaz didn’t get in. Lux drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking single in... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders.

The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Díaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Díaz didn’t get in.

Lux drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning. The hit drove in Freddie Freeman and came immediately after Joely Rodriguez (0-4) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Will Smith.

Heath Hembree (3-0), making his Dodgers debut, stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, when he whiffed James McCann for the final out.

Jake Reed, Los Angeles’ fifth pitcher, notched his fist big league save in the ninth.

GUARDIANS 5, ORIOLES 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill combined with three relievers for a one-hitter, rookie center fielder Will Benson made a pair of terrific leaping catches at the wall and AL Central-leading Cleveland beat Baltimore.

Ramón Urias singled in the second inning off Quantrill (11-5) for the Orioles’ only hit. Quantrill worked six innings and extended his career-best winning streak to seven.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan had a two-run double for Cleveland.

Spenser Watkins (4-5) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings and lost his fourth start in a row.

REDS 5, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Romine hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati roughed up Dakota Hudson and ended St. Louis’ three-game winning streak.

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols went 0 for 2 and was hit by pitch. Pujols remained at 694 home runs, two behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.

Hudson (7-7) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with one walk.

Reds reliever Derek Law (1-1) allowed one hit over two innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, CUBS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep Toronto beat Chicago.

Kevin Gausman (10-9) pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three.

Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury.

Jordan Romano wrapped it up for his 28th save in 32 chances.

Brendon Little (0-1) made his big league debut when he replaced Marcus Stroman in the sixth but gave up Hernández’s homer before recording an out.

MARINERS 9, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as Seattle beat Detroit.

Ty France and Carlos Santana also homered for Seattle, which has won four of five.

George Kirby (6-3) allowed only two hits in five scoreless innings. Chris Flexen pitched four innings of relief for his first save.

Matt Manning (1-2) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

RAYS 7, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay beat Miami after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury.

Siri also singled, scored three runs and made a leaping catch at the wall in center field to rob Jon Berti of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

Randy Arozarena had three hits, including his 18th homer. The Rays have won 13 of 17.

Shawn Armstrong subbed for McClanahan and threw three scoreless innings of three-hit ball. JT Chargois (2-0) pitched the fourth, and five relievers followed.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-6) allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits in six innings.

ATHLETICS 10, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and Oakland beat Washington.

Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight.

Cole Irvin (7-11) labored through 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs on nine hits.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (5-9) didn’t make it out of the third inning, giving up six runs on nine hits.

