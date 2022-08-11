Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 12:01 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .329; Devers, Boston, .310; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Benintendi, New York, .305; Kirk, Toronto, .305; Giménez, Cleveland, .304; Judge, New York, .304; T.Anderson, Chicago, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .300; Robert, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 94; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Devers, Boston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Rizzo, New York, 64; Altuve, Houston, 63; Bichette, Toronto, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Semien, Texas, 62.

RBI_Judge, New...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .329; Devers, Boston, .310; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Benintendi, New York, .305; Kirk, Toronto, .305; Giménez, Cleveland, .304; Judge, New York, .304; T.Anderson, Chicago, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .300; Robert, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 94; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Devers, Boston, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 64; Rizzo, New York, 64; Altuve, Houston, 63; Bichette, Toronto, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Semien, Texas, 62.

RBI_Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 125; Judge, New York, 124; Rosario, Cleveland, 123; Bogaerts, Boston, 122; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 121; Arraez, Minnesota, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 119; Benintendi, New York, 118; Devers, Boston, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; J.Martinez, Boston, 34; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Devers, Boston, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; S.Murphy, Oakland, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; Kwan, Cleveland, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 45; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 24; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 21; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21; Semien, Texas, 19; A.García, Texas, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 15.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.85; Cease, Chicago, 1.98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.24; Manoah, Toronto, 2.56; Cortes, New York, 2.67; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.85; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.87; Gausman, Toronto, 2.91; Irvin, Oakland, 2.92; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.16.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 178; Cease, Chicago, 166; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 161; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 157; Ray, Seattle, 156; Gausman, Toronto, 137; Bieber, Cleveland, 134; Verlander, Houston, 134; Javier, Houston, 132; Cortes, New York, 125.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories