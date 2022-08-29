AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .318; J.Abreu, Chicago, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Benintendi, New York, .302; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .296; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Alvarez, Houston, .294; Devers, Boston, .294.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 101; Bregman, Houston, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 76; Seager, Texas, 74; Altuve, Houston, 72; A.García, Texas, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72.
RBI_Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; Bregman, Houston, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 72.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 148; N.Lowe, Texas, 140; Rosario, Cleveland, 140; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 137; Arraez, Minnesota, 136; Bogaerts, Boston, 136; Benintendi, New York, 135; Judge, New York, 135; Bichette, Toronto, 133; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 132; Verdugo, Boston, 132.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; J.Martinez, Boston, 36; Bregman, Houston, 34; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Verdugo, Boston, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Bichette, Toronto, 31; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 30; S.Murphy, Oakland, 30.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.
STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 28; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; A.García, Texas, 21; Semien, Texas, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Giménez, Cleveland, 15; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 15; D.Moore, Seattle, 15; Straw, Cleveland, 15.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Ray, Seattle, 11-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Cease, Chicago, 2.27; Manoah, Toronto, 2.60; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.67; Cortes, New York, 2.68; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.15.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 200; Cease, Chicago, 190; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ray, Seattle, 180; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 176; Gausman, Toronto, 155; Verlander, Houston, 154; Bieber, Cleveland, 153; Javier, Houston, 150; Manoah, Toronto, 147.
