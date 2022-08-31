AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .319; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Giménez, Cleveland, .304; Benintendi, New York, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; N.Lowe, Texas, .298; Judge, New York, .297; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Alvarez, Houston, .294.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 104; Bregman, Houston, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 76; Altuve, Houston, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Seager, Texas, 74; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; J.Abreu, Chicago, 72; Arraez, Minnesota, 72; A.García, Texas, 72; J.Ramírez,...
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .319; J.Abreu, Chicago, .309; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Giménez, Cleveland, .304; Benintendi, New York, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; N.Lowe, Texas, .298; Judge, New York, .297; Kirk, Toronto, .296; Alvarez, Houston, .294.
RUNS_Judge, New York, 104; Bregman, Houston, 80; Alvarez, Houston, 78; Semien, Texas, 76; Altuve, Houston, 74; LeMahieu, New York, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Seager, Texas, 74; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; J.Abreu, Chicago, 72; Arraez, Minnesota, 72; A.García, Texas, 72; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 72.
RBI_Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Bregman, Houston, 77; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 73.
HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 150; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 141; Bogaerts, Boston, 140; N.Lowe, Texas, 140; Rosario, Cleveland, 140; Arraez, Minnesota, 139; Judge, New York, 139; Benintendi, New York, 138; Bichette, Toronto, 135; Verdugo, Boston, 135.
DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; J.Martinez, Boston, 36; Bregman, Houston, 34; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Bichette, Toronto, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 31; Altuve, Houston, 30; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 30; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 30; S.Murphy, Oakland, 30.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 4; R.Greene, Detroit, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Texas, 4.
HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.
STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Semien, Texas, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Giménez, Cleveland, 15; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 15; D.Moore, Seattle, 15; Straw, Cleveland, 15.
PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Ray, Seattle, 11-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.84; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.20; Cease, Chicago, 2.27; Manoah, Toronto, 2.60; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.63; Cortes, New York, 2.68; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.02; Gausman, Toronto, 3.14; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.17.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 200; Cease, Chicago, 190; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 182; Ray, Seattle, 180; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 176; Gausman, Toronto, 164; Verlander, Houston, 154; Bieber, Cleveland, 153; Javier, Houston, 150; F.Valdez, Houston, 150.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.