Sports News

Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Rangers

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (62-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 23-32 at home and 49-63 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Seattle has a 31-26 record in road games and a 62-52 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are up 12-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .240 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 57 RBI for the Mariners. Sam Haggerty is 11-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories