On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 4:39 pm
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.

Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.

Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch...

READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.

Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.

Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.

Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories