MATCHDAY: Arsenal goes for 3rd win; Madrid visits Celta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal goes for a third straight win to open the Premier League when Mikel Arteta’s team visits Bournemouth. Defending champion Manchester City is the only other team to be on a maximum six points and doesn’t play until Sunday at Newcastle. Arsenal has beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester so far. Tottenham is two points back after a win and a draw and hosts Wolverhampton in their third game. Leicester and Southampton go for their first win when they meet at the King Power stadium and there are three other games: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, Palace vs. Aston Villa and Fulham vs. Brentford.

SPAIN

Real Madrid begins life without Casemiro when it goes for its second consecutive win to start the Spanish league. The defending champion will visit Celta Vigo after opening with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at promoted Almería. Casemiro left to join Manchester United on Friday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti also won’t be able to count on forward Rodrygo because of an injury, while Toni Kroos is out with the flu. Dani Carvajal was set to return after missing the first match with an injury. Real Betis will also go for two in a row when it visits Mallorca, while Osasuna will try to add to its winning start when it hosts Cádiz.

ITALY

After making a scoring return to Inter Milan and Serie A, Romelu Lukaku will be looking to continue that form at home against Spezia. Inter needed a stoppage-time goal from Denzel Dumfries to win 2-1 at newly-promoted Lecce in its opener last weekend and will be hoping for a better performance against Spezia, which beat Empoli in their opening match of the season. Lecce visits Sassuolo, which lost 3-0 at Juventus. Lazio also struggled last weekend before prevailing 2-1 against Bologna and it travels to Torino. Udinese hosts Salernitana.

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund aims to keep its winning start to the Bundesliga going when promoted Werder Bremen visits. It promises to be a special game for Bremen forward Marvin Ducksch on his return to his hometown and former club. Edin Terzić is already the first Dortmund coach to win nine Bundesliga games in a row including matches from his previous stint in charge. He’ll hope to make it 10 against Bremen. Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane is under pressure when Hoffenheim visits. Leverkusen was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup and followed up with two losses to start the Bundesliga. Also Saturday, Freiburg visits Stuttgart, Wolfsburg welcomes Schalke, and Augsburg hosts Mainz before Union Berlin hosts Leipzig for the late game.

