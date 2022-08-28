MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid visits Valencia in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: SPAIN Atlético Madrid will look to rebound from a home loss when it visits Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia in the Spanish league. Álvaro Morata and João Félix connected well in Atlético’s opening 3-0 win at Getafe, but the forwards struggled last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal. Valencia is coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao after opening Gattuso’s era with a home win against... READ MORE

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid will look to rebound from a home loss when it visits Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia in the Spanish league. Álvaro Morata and João Félix connected well in Atlético’s opening 3-0 win at Getafe, but the forwards struggled last weekend in a 2-0 loss to Villarreal. Valencia is coming off a loss at Athletic Bilbao after opening Gattuso’s era with a home win against Girona. Bilbao will go for its second win in a row when it visits Cádiz, the only team yet to win a point. It lost at Osasuna after opening with a defeat against Real Sociedad at home.

