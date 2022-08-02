Mets take on the Nationals after Nimmo’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (65-37, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (35-69, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -291, Nationals +238; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals after Brandon Nimmo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday. Washington has... READ MORE

New York Mets (65-37, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (35-69, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -291, Nationals +238; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals after Brandon Nimmo had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

Washington has a 16-39 record at home and a 35-69 record overall. The Nationals are 24-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 65-37 record overall and a 34-20 record on the road. The Mets have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.56.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 21 home runs while slugging .480. Yadiel Hernandez is 9-for-27 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 27 home runs while slugging .548. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 7-3, .297 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

