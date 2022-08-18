On Air: Ask the CIO
México’s Tecatito likely to miss World Cup because of injury

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 9:36 am
MADRID (AP) — Mexico forward Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is set to miss the World Cup because of a serious injury sustained while training with Sevilla on Thursday, the Spanish club said.

Sevilla said Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

The 29-year-old Tetatico was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected...

MADRID (AP) — Mexico forward Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is set to miss the World Cup because of a serious injury sustained while training with Sevilla on Thursday, the Spanish club said.

Sevilla said Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

The 29-year-old Tetatico was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to undergo surgery.

The club did not provide more detail on how the injury happened.

México will play its opening World Cup match on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C, which also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Sevilla was preparing to face Valladolid on Friday in its second Spanish league match. The team opened with a loss at Osasuna. Coached by Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla finished fourth in the league last season.

