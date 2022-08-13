Miami 3, New York City FC 2

New York City FC

2

0

—

2 Miami

1

2

—

3 First Half_1, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 6 (Chanot), 34th minute; 2, Miami, Pozuelo, 1 (Duke), 39th; 3, New York City FC, Thiago, 5 (Pereira), 45th+2. Second Half_4, Miami, Lassiter, 2 (Higuain), 63rd; 5, Miami, Pozuelo, 2, 84th.

New York City FC 2 0 — 2 Miami 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 6 (Chanot), 34th minute; 2, Miami, Pozuelo, 1 (Duke), 39th; 3, New York City FC, Thiago, 5 (Pereira), 45th+2.

Second Half_4, Miami, Lassiter, 2 (Higuain), 63rd; 5, Miami, Pozuelo, 2, 84th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.

Yellow Cards_Gregore, Miami, 32nd; Morales, New York City FC, 41st; Taylor, Miami, 48th; Amundsen, New York City FC, 55th; Chanot, New York City FC, 77th; Pozuelo, Miami, 84th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 86th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Ryan Graves, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Anton Tinnerholm, 67th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez; Gabriel Pereira (Heber, 53rd), Talles Magno, Thiago (Justin Haak, 74th).

Miami_Drake Callender; Kieran Gibbs (Ryan Sailor, 58th), Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Ariel Lassiter, 58th), Gregore, Jean Mota, Alejandro Pozuelo (Joevin Jones, 90th+4), Robert Thomas Taylor (Indiana Vassilev, 58th); Gonzalo Higuain (Victor Ulloa, 88th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.