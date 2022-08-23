Miami 3, Oakland 0

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
7
3
6
5
Wendle ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
.252
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|6
|5
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Berti 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.246
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Miami
|012
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-pinch hit for Brown in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Berti (14), Anderson (13), Bleday (6). HR_Leblanc (2), off Oller. RBIs_Leblanc (3), Anderson (15), Bleday (6). SB_Bleday (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Fortes 2, Berti, Encarnación, Leblanc); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Langeliers). RISP_Miami 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bride. GIDP_Fortes, Bride.
DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Leblanc, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Allen, Bride, Brown).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 4-1
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|101
|1.41
|Scott, S, 18-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.32
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller, L, 2-6
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|111
|6.41
|Ruiz
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|4.91
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.10
WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:44. A_2,630 (46,847).
