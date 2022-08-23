Trending:
Miami 3, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 6 5
Wendle ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Berti 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .266
Anderson dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .246
Bleday lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .213
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Leblanc 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .322
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .169
Burdick cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .173
Encarnación rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .176
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 3 8
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Allen ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Bolt rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
Miami 012 000 000_3 7 0
Oakland 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-pinch hit for Brown in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Berti (14), Anderson (13), Bleday (6). HR_Leblanc (2), off Oller. RBIs_Leblanc (3), Anderson (15), Bleday (6). SB_Bleday (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Fortes 2, Berti, Encarnación, Leblanc); Oakland 2 (Murphy, Langeliers). RISP_Miami 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bride. GIDP_Fortes, Bride.

DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Leblanc, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Allen, Bride, Brown).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cabrera, W, 4-1 8 2 0 0 3 7 101 1.41
Scott, S, 18-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.32
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oller, L, 2-6 6 5 3 3 5 2 111 6.41
Ruiz 2 2 0 0 1 3 49 4.91
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 6.10

WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:44. A_2,630 (46,847).

Top Stories