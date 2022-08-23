Miami 3, Oakland 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miami
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Miami 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Miami 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Berti (14), Anderson (13), Bleday (6). HR_Leblanc (2). SB_Bleday (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera W,4-1
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Scott S,18-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oller L,2-6
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|Ruiz
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:44. A_2,630 (46,847).
