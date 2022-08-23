Trending:
Sports News

Miami 3, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 12:40 am
< a min read
      

Miami

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 0 3 0
Wendle ss 5 0 0 0 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0
Berti 3b 3 1 1 0 Bride 2b 3 0 0 0
Anderson dh 3 1 1 1 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Bleday lf 3 0 2 1 Brown 1b 3 0 0 0
Fortes c 4 0 0 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Leblanc 2b 4 1 1 1 Langeliers dh 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Machín 3b 3 0 0 0
Burdick cf 3 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0
Encarnación rf 4 0 1 0 Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Bolt rf 3 0 1 0
Miami 012 000 000 3
Oakland 000 000 000 0

DP_Miami 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Miami 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Berti (14), Anderson (13), Bleday (6). HR_Leblanc (2). SB_Bleday (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Cabrera W,4-1 8 2 0 0 3 7
Scott S,18-23 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Oller L,2-6 6 5 3 3 5 2
Ruiz 2 2 0 0 1 3
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:44. A_2,630 (46,847).

Sports News

