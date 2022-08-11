Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 2 2 8 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .262 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Cooper dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .274 a-Aguilar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Bleday rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Fortes c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Leblanc 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .410 Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154 Burdick cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Williams lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 4 13 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .211 1-Marsh pr-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .293 Hall dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275 b-Realmuto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Stott ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .211 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 c-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Vierling cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227

Miami 010 002 000_3 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-popped out for Cooper in the 8th. b-struck out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 5th.

E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). RBIs_Wendle (23), Díaz (1). SB_Leblanc (2). CS_Marsh (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Burdick, Rojas, Williams); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh 2, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

GIDP_Fortes.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cabrera, W, 3-1 5 2-3 3 0 0 2 6 91 2.05 Okert, H, 14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.77 Floro, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.77 Scott, S, 16-20 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 39 4.11

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 7-5 6 6 3 2 2 3 90 4.29 Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.18 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.45 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0. WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).

