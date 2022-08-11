Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
7
2
2
8
Wendle 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.262
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|2
|8
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|a-Aguilar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.410
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|4
|13
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|1-Marsh pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Realmuto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Miami
|010
|002
|000_3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-popped out for Cooper in the 8th. b-struck out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 5th.
E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). RBIs_Wendle (23), Díaz (1). SB_Leblanc (2). CS_Marsh (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Burdick, Rojas, Williams); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh 2, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
GIDP_Fortes.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 3-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|91
|2.05
|Okert, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.77
|Floro, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.77
|Scott, S, 16-20
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|4.11
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 7-5
|6
|
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|90
|4.29
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.18
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0. WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.