Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 4:30 pm
Miami

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 33 0 7 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Marsh pr-cf 2 0 1 0
Cooper dh 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Aguilar ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Bleday rf 4 0 0 0 Hall dh 3 0 1 0
Fortes c 4 1 1 0 Realmuto ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Leblanc 3b 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 1 Stott ss 4 0 2 0
Burdick cf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Williams lf 4 0 1 0 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0
Sosa ph 1 0 0 0
Vierling cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Miami 010 002 000 3
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0

E_Hoskins (9). DP_Miami 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). SB_Leblanc (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Cabrera W,3-1 5 2-3 3 0 0 2 6
Okert H,14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Floro H,5 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott S,16-20 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Philadelphia
Gibson L,7-5 6 6 3 2 2 3
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).

Top Stories