Miami 3, San Diego 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 3 8 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .301 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Drury dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200 a-Myers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 1 8 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Berti 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Bleday rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215 Rojas ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .241 Stallings c 3 0 3 1 1 0 .221 Díaz 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .138 Burdick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247

San Diego 000 000 000_0 5 0 Miami 020 001 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Grisham in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 8. 2B_Berti (12). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Bleday (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Bleday (4), Díaz (2), Stallings (27). SB_Berti (29), Díaz (1). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Bell, Kim); Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Burdick, Williams 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.

GIDP_Burdick.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 8-6 6 8 3 3 0 5 112 2.98 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.47 Hill 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.15

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 11-5 7 4 0 0 2 7 108 1.92 Okert, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.61 Scott, S, 17-22 1 1 0 0 1 0 30 4.50

HBP_Musgrove (Burdick), Hill (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_3:04. A_9,123 (36,742).

