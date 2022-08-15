Trending:
Sports News

Miami 3, San Diego 0

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
0
5
0
3
8

Profar lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.249

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 9 3 1 8
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Berti 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Bleday rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215
Rojas ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .241
Stallings c 3 0 3 1 1 0 .221
Díaz 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .138
Burdick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
San Diego 000 000 000_0 5 0
Miami 020 001 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Grisham in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 8. 2B_Berti (12). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Bleday (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Bleday (4), Díaz (2), Stallings (27). SB_Berti (29), Díaz (1). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Bell, Kim); Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Burdick, Williams 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.

GIDP_Burdick.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 8-6 6 8 3 3 0 5 112 2.98
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.47
Hill 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.15
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 11-5 7 4 0 0 2 7 108 1.92
Okert, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.61
Scott, S, 17-22 1 1 0 0 1 0 30 4.50

HBP_Musgrove (Burdick), Hill (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T_3:04. A_9,123 (36,742).

Top Stories