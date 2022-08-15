Miami 3, San Diego 0

San Diego
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|8
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Bleday rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Miami
|020
|001
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-singled for Grisham in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 8. 2B_Berti (12). 3B_Rojas (2). HR_Bleday (3), off Musgrove. RBIs_Bleday (4), Díaz (2), Stallings (27). SB_Berti (29), Díaz (1). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Bell, Kim); Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Burdick, Williams 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.
GIDP_Burdick.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 8-6
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|112
|2.98
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.47
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.15
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 11-5
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|108
|1.92
|Okert, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.61
|Scott, S, 17-22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|4.50
HBP_Musgrove (Burdick), Hill (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T_3:04. A_9,123 (36,742).
