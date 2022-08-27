Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Philadelphia
First Quarter
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
|Miami
|17
|10
|14
|7
|—
|48
First Quarter
Mia_Cracraft 8 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 13:01.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 55, 8:37.
Mia_Michel 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 1:16.
Second Quarter
Mia_Campbell 30 interception return (J.Sanders kick), 5:22.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 27, :18.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 26, 11:28.
Mia_Long 6 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 9:18.
Mia_Carter 4 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 3:46.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Huntley 67 run (Elliott kick), 9:37.
Mia_Bowden 39 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 5:19.
|Phi
|Mia
|First downs
|13
|27
|Total Net Yards
|264
|494
|Rushes-yards
|23-125
|35-203
|Passing
|139
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|3–4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-45
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-34-1
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|1-7
|Punts
|6-49.167
|2-54.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-81
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|28:31
|31:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Huntley 11-93, Brooks 9-33, Gainwell 2-0, Sinnett 1-(minus 1). Miami, Doaks 11-67, Gaskin 6-39, Ahmed 4-30, Mostert 2-29, White 4-26, Michel 5-15, Thompson 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Sinnett 12-22-1-104, Minshew 6-9-0-48, Strong 1-3-0-6. Miami, Tagovailoa 6-7-0-121, Thompson 7-10-0-103, Bridgewater 4-10-0-74.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Hightower 5-52, Huntley 4-22, Calcaterra 2-30, Cain 2-26, Gainwell 2-8, Brooks 2-6, Togiai 1-8, Covey 1-6. Miami, Cracraft 4-54, Hill 2-64, Ezukanma 2-24, Long 2-24, Bowden 1-39, Ahmed 1-28, Gesicki 1-18, C.Wilson 1-16, Sherfield 1-15, B.Sanders 1-12, Carter 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
