Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:11 pm
1 min read
      

Philadelphia
0
0
3
7

10

Miami
17
10
14
7

48

First Quarter

Philadelphia 0 0 3 7 10
Miami 17 10 14 7 48

First Quarter

Mia_Cracraft 8 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 13:01.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 55, 8:37.

Mia_Michel 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 1:16.

Second Quarter

Mia_Campbell 30 interception return (J.Sanders kick), 5:22.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 27, :18.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 26, 11:28.

Mia_Long 6 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 9:18.

Mia_Carter 4 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 3:46.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Huntley 67 run (Elliott kick), 9:37.

Mia_Bowden 39 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 5:19.

___

Phi Mia
First downs 13 27
Total Net Yards 264 494
Rushes-yards 23-125 35-203
Passing 139 291
Punt Returns 2-21 3–4
Kickoff Returns 2-45 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-30
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-1 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 1-7
Punts 6-49.167 2-54.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-81 2-20
Time of Possession 28:31 31:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Huntley 11-93, Brooks 9-33, Gainwell 2-0, Sinnett 1-(minus 1). Miami, Doaks 11-67, Gaskin 6-39, Ahmed 4-30, Mostert 2-29, White 4-26, Michel 5-15, Thompson 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Sinnett 12-22-1-104, Minshew 6-9-0-48, Strong 1-3-0-6. Miami, Tagovailoa 6-7-0-121, Thompson 7-10-0-103, Bridgewater 4-10-0-74.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Hightower 5-52, Huntley 4-22, Calcaterra 2-30, Cain 2-26, Gainwell 2-8, Brooks 2-6, Togiai 1-8, Covey 1-6. Miami, Cracraft 4-54, Hill 2-64, Ezukanma 2-24, Long 2-24, Bowden 1-39, Ahmed 1-28, Gesicki 1-18, C.Wilson 1-16, Sherfield 1-15, B.Sanders 1-12, Carter 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

