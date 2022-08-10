Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Paredes 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|100
|0
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|001
|1
|—
|4
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Mejía (14), McCutchen (21). HR_Chang (3), Arozarena (13), Tellez (23).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Raley H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche BS,7-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thompson L,3-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milner
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thompson pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:03. A_30,644 (41,900).
