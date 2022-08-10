Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 5 3 2 8 D.Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .303 1-Quinn pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Paredes 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Arozarena rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Chang 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .227 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Walls ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .168 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 4 12 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 0 3 .224 McCutchen rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255 Brosseau 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .283 a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Renfroe dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .245 Hiura 1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .244 b-Tellez ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Urías 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .224

Tampa Bay 001 010 100 0_3 5 0 Milwaukee 200 000 001 1_4 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 6th.

1-ran for D.Peralta in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Mejía (14), McCutchen (21). HR_Chang (3), off Woodruff; Arozarena (13), off Woodruff; Tellez (23), off Poche. RBIs_D.Peralta (3), Chang (8), Arozarena (52), Brosseau (18), Hiura (21), Tellez (71), Adames (64). CS_Walls (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Díaz, Paredes 2); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 6.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 5 4 2 2 2 8 85 2.56 Adam 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 1.21 Fairbanks, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38 B.Raley, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.41 Poche, BS, 7-12 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.08 Thompson, L, 3-3 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 3.76

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 7 4 3 3 0 5 85 3.52 Boxberger 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 15 2.51 Milner 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.07 Gott 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.03 Williams, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.66

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 3-0. IBB_off Thompson (Yelich).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:03. A_30,644 (41,900).

