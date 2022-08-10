Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
5
3
2
8
D.Peralta lf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.303
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|4
|12
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Renfroe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Tampa Bay
|001
|010
|100
|0_3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|001
|1_4
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-flied out for Hiura in the 6th.
1-ran for D.Peralta in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Mejía (14), McCutchen (21). HR_Chang (3), off Woodruff; Arozarena (13), off Woodruff; Tellez (23), off Poche. RBIs_D.Peralta (3), Chang (8), Arozarena (52), Brosseau (18), Hiura (21), Tellez (71), Adames (64). CS_Walls (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Díaz, Paredes 2); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Caratini, Urías). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 6.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|85
|2.56
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.21
|Fairbanks, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
|B.Raley, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.41
|Poche, BS, 7-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.08
|Thompson, L, 3-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3.76
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|85
|3.52
|Boxberger
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.51
|Milner
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.07
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.03
|Williams, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.66
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 3-0. IBB_off Thompson (Yelich).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:03. A_30,644 (41,900).
